In Spain father’s last name no longer takes precedence over mother’s

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.26

In Spain, starting from this June 30th, the father’s last name will no longer automatically come before the mother’s. After that date, in fact, the Civil Registry reform, that regulates the legal name of the newborn, will be in force. Up until now, the Iberian Peninsula used a system that had two last names following the first name: the first last name was usually the father’s, and the second, that of the mother. The new law, however, will give the parents the right to decide the order of the last names. And, in the event that they do not agree, they will be forced to go before a special official of the state, who will make a decision based on what would be in the best interest of the child.