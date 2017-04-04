In London, the Tate hosts the first exhibition dedicated to LGBTQ art

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.04

From April 5th, London’s Tate Britain is hosting its first exhibition dedicated to LGBTQ British art. “Queer British Art 1861-1967” exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of male homosexuality in England and Wales. The exhibition features work by artists with diverse sexualities and gender identities, and presents both covert images of same-sex desire. A section of the exhibition focuses on the Bloomsbury Group, a set of artists famous for their bohemian attitude towards sexuality. Another section of the exhibition explores queer culture in the world of theater, where music-hall acts offered a platform for the expression of sexuality and gender. The exhibition includes works by Francis Bacon, David Hockney, Gluck and Cecil Beaton and it runs until October 1st.