In Italy you can legally smoke marijuana “light”

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.17

Easyjoint, the so-called marijuana “light”, is now also legal in Italy. This is the first made in Italy variant of cannabis that carries a low THC content and a high natural CBD one. It has been recently presented at the International Hemp Fair, held in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), it can be easily purchased online and, although not forbidden, is delivered in an anonymous parcel. It is not an illicit drug, as it has no psychotropic effect, and is conceived as a substitute for tobacco, both in the preparation of a joint and as a healthy alternative to cigarettes. People who have already tried it, have appreciated its aroma, the taste and the light soothing and balmy properties.