In Italy the first one who is unfaithful pays more in case of divorce

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.15

In Italy, even if both partners are unfaithful, the first one to cheat will be considered at fault for the dissolution of the marriage. The Italian Supreme Court refused to consider the appeal of a man who had been sentenced in an earlier court (Brescia). The judges in the first case had faulted the man entirely for the end of the marriage, despite the fact that his wife also had a lover. The wife, on the other hand, was able to demonstrate that her extramarital affair begun only after she had discovered her husband’s infidelity. Thus, in the eyes of the court, it was precisely her husband’s actions that gave rise to the marital crisis.