In Italy, the Church has won the right to continue blessing schools during Easer

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.29

In Italy, Easter benediction of schools is legitimate. In the region of Emiglia-Romagna, an earlier sentence by the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) had cancelled the authorization for priests to bless a school in Bologna, during Easter time. The sentence had been appealed by the Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR), and was overturned. The case made it all the way to the front page of the New York Times, because even though the school had granted the priests the opportunity to practice this Catholic ritual after class hours, some parents and teachers stated that the school should remain a lay-institution with total impartiality in religious matters.