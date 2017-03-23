In Italy Public defenders supplied for all victims of stalking

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.23

In Italy, all victims of stalking have the right to a public defender, regardless of their income. The same is true for victims of domestic abuse, female genital mutilation, or sexual violence. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a woman who had been denied the right to a hearing in the court in Bolzano because she had not filed income tax. For that court, this rendered her case inadmissible from the start, because filing taxes is a pre-requisite for a state appointed attorney. Instead, the Supreme Judges had a different interpretation, and they made a point of highlighting that the State needed to provide legal assistance for these types of crimes in order to guarantee that all obstacles are removed (include economic ones) that might convince a person to not denounce them.