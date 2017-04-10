In Italy, parking in a handicapped space illegally is a crime

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.10

In Italy, a non-handicapped person who parks his/her car in a space reserved for a given disabled driver, is committing a crime. It is, in fact, considered a violation of the law. Specifically, Article 610 of the criminal code (private violence). For this reason, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a driver who had received a sentence for having parked his vehicle in the space reserved for a handicapped driver. The Supreme Judges clarified that, had the driver in question parked his car in a “standard” Handicap space, he would have been asked to pay the “standard” fine. However, in this specific case, the driver had parked his car in a space that had been reserved for a designated individual, for reasons that had to do with the individual’s specific health requirements. Therefore, they clarified that to the usual fee, there is a penalty for another very specific violation added, one that has to do with the obstruction of a single citizen, to whom that space was specifically assigned and for whom the exclusive right was held to park his vehicle.