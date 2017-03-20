In Italy no longer a criminal offense to insult a student

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.20

In Italy, a teacher who insults her students cannot be punished legally. For this reason, the Supreme Court rejected an earlier sentence from a Judge of the Peace which was also upheld by a court in the Italian region of Abruzzo, that concerned a teacher who had “offended the honor and decorum of the minor” by addressing him at school as “deficient and stupid”. The Supreme Court decision was nothing more than the result of a government move made one year ago that de-criminalized certain offenses, including insulting someone, which is what landed the teacher in court, in this case.