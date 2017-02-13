In Italy more men than women turn to Aids help-line

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.13

In Italy, even in 2016, almost all of the calls that were received by the Aids Help Line were from males. Represented by 86.7% of the calls, equaling 11,948 calls out of a total of 13,780 received. The number of calls from women were 1,830 (13.3%) and only 2 from individuals who were transsexuals. For all categories, the age range most represented was between the ages 20 and 39 (65.9%). More specifically: 27.7% in the age range 20 – 29; and 38.2% among those between 30 and 39 years of age. Taking into consideration the geographical origins: 45.6% came from Northern Italy. However, when considering the number of calls per 100.000 inhabitants, the greatest number of calls came from Central Italy. Those who declared having had heterosexual relationships amounted to 67.8%, and 20.2% declared being fearful of having come in contact with the AIDS virus or other etiologic agents, despite not having engaged in at-risk behavior.