In Italy even a sacred knife is prohibited on the streets

In Italy even a sacred knife is prohibited on the streetsby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.17
In Italy, you cannot go around with a knife on you, claiming it is a religious symbol. The Supreme Court just recently rejected the appeal of an Indian Sikh against an earlier sentence that had found him guilty for having been in possession of an object, called a Kirpan, when the police stopped him. With a total length of 18,5 cm, it does not fall within the type of cutting utensils that the Supreme Judges mentioned were acceptable in Italy: for example, gardening knives for trimming trees, or doctor’s surgical instruments that might accompany him/her when on a professional visit. In fact, even regarding this example, having these same objects on one’s person for purposes not within a professional context, could be punishable by law. Which is exactly what happened with the individual in question. Seeing as the reason he gave for having the knife on him was the fulfillment of his religious capacity. Considered invalid by the courts, for reasons which can be found in the constitution, regarding public safety, public order, and peaceful co-existence within the community. As explained in the Judges’ motivation: “it is essential that any immigrant conform to the values of the Western country in which he/she has freely decided to integrate, and verify preventively whether his/her behavior s are compatible with its principles and the sense of lawfulness, that the judicial system which governs it has laid down.”
What do Europeans think about how the EU manage the migration crisisAccording to the latest Eurobarometer poll, 73% of Europeans still want the EU to do more to manage the situation. However, 58% of respondents think the EU’s actions regarding migration are inadequate, eight percentage points less than last year. The Eurobarometer survey was conducted among 27,901 people from all EU Read More...
Burka off limits in Italian hospitalsIn Italy, it is possible to prohibit entrance to public places to anyone who is wearing a burka or niqab. The Court of Milan, in fact, declared it valid the ban on covered faces which was put into place in numerous public offices and hospitals in the region for security Read More...
Young Germans in line with Merkel when it comes to refugeesGermans are at the top of the list as most tolerant of immigrants among young Europeans. The boom in asylum requests among those arriving in Germany in these last years has not given rise to xenophobia among the new generations. At least that is the snapshot that has emerged from Read More...
In Italy, the Church has won the right to continue blessing schools during EasterIn Italy, Easter benediction of schools is legitimate. In the region of Emiglia-Romagna, an earlier sentence by the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) had cancelled the authorization for priests to bless a school in Bologna, during Easter time. The sentence had been appealed by the Ministry of Education, University and Research Read More...
The veil is not an employee rightEuropean companies can ban employees from wearing the Islamic veil. It has now been established by the European Court of Justice, who has ruled in the case of two women, one in France and one in Belgium, who claimed the right to wear the traditional headdress during working hours. It does Read More...
Nike launches Pro Hijab for female Muslim athletesThe hijab, from an everyday garment to a real sports clothing. Thanks to the famous Nike brand, in fact, Muslim athletes will wear for the first time an hijab made of hi-tech fabric, lightweight and breathable. For years women have had no choice but to wear it made of traditional Read More...