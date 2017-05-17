In Italy even a sacred knife is prohibited on the streets

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.17

In Italy, you cannot go around with a knife on you, claiming it is a religious symbol. The Supreme Court just recently rejected the appeal of an Indian Sikh against an earlier sentence that had found him guilty for having been in possession of an object, called a Kirpan, when the police stopped him. With a total length of 18,5 cm, it does not fall within the type of cutting utensils that the Supreme Judges mentioned were acceptable in Italy: for example, gardening knives for trimming trees, or doctor’s surgical instruments that might accompany him/her when on a professional visit. In fact, even regarding this example, having these same objects on one’s person for purposes not within a professional context, could be punishable by law. Which is exactly what happened with the individual in question. Seeing as the reason he gave for having the knife on him was the fulfillment of his religious capacity. Considered invalid by the courts, for reasons which can be found in the constitution, regarding public safety, public order, and peaceful co-existence within the community. As explained in the Judges’ motivation: “it is essential that any immigrant conform to the values of the Western country in which he/she has freely decided to integrate, and verify preventively whether his/her behavior s are compatible with its principles and the sense of lawfulness, that the judicial system which governs it has laid down.”