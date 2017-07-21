In Italy door to door sales know no crisis

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.21

In Italy, there is an industry that still provides great job opportunities to young people. A job as a door to door sales person, has at present at least 15,000 vacant positions. And you can start from the beginning without experience because training is given along with all the tools to build a career, which is tailored to your needs. There are many people, for example, who have started the job while studying. For others it becomes a full-time job where they create their own future. This is what the Chairman of the Univendita Association said when analyzing recent data from the 2017 EU Employment and Social Development Survey (ESDA) published by the EU Commission. From which it emerged that our country has a record number of NEETs, that is, boys between 15 and 24 who do not study and do not work: 19.9%, against an average in Europe of 11.5%. A shocking problem even in economic terms, bearing in mind that it was estimated that these young people cost the country 1.3 pil.

