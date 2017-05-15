In Italy doctors and nurses are exposed to violence just like teachers

In Italy doctors and nurses are exposed to violence just like teachersby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.15
In Italian hospitals, doctors and nurses risk their own lives. In the first four months of 2017, as many as 1,163 cases of physical and verbal violence were recorded against these healthcare workers in Italy: +75% compared to the same period last year. The majority of the victims are women (66%). While the perpetrators are, for the most part, patients or their family members, who are men and often drunk or affected by psychiatric disturbances. This is the snapshot that has emerged so far, from an analysis that is currently being done on the overall health of hospital personnel, by the union Nursind. They have analyzed the work conditions of 4,500 healthcare workers thus far.
