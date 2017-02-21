In Italy companies led by entrepreneurs under 35 are on the increase

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.21

In Italy, 52.4% of the 100 companies born last year in Telecommunications and Internet Service Providers are led by young people under 35. In all sectors, young people-led companies are on the increase: at the end of December 2016 they were 608,204, or 10.2% more than the previous year (+63,646 units). Basilicata is the region where youth entrepreneurship grew the most in 2016 compared to 2015: +1,078 units (+16.7%). However, in absolute terms, Lombardy ranked first (+8,800 companies), followed by Campania (+8600) and Lazio (+7600), according to an analysis carried out by Unioncamere and InfoCamere.

