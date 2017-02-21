In-home cameras not allowed if domestic workers do not agree

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.21

In Italy, it is not possible to install a camera in one’s home if the domestic worker is not in agreement. Installing a surveillance system is possible, but without violating the privacy and the right to confidentiality of caretakers and domestic workers. A special memorandum was published by the Italian National Labour Inspectorate, to respond to requests for further clarification on this issue. The document highlights the fact that the services provided by domestic workers, given the fact that they work in the home where their employer and employer’s family live, should enjoy “its own category of regulations, that, specifically takes into consideration the unique characteristics of the work, the environment in which this work is done, and, a factor that is not irrelevant, the particular nature of the type of work relationship that exists with the employer, in this case.”