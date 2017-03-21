In France the second generation is more at risk for rascist aggression

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.21

Young males of African origin are the principle victims of xenophobes in France. This is the profile of the immigrant-victim experiencing abuse and discrimination that has emerged in the most recent report published by the Observatoire National de la Délinquance et des Réponses Pénales (ONDRP). The report was published on occasion of the International day against Racism, to take place on Marach 21st. The data highlighted the aggression at work, school and university experienced by 1 million immigrants, mostly of second generation. Sub-Saharan African males in the age group 14- 35 were those who were targeted the most.