In France some of the best artisans are individuals with disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.13

Luthiers, chefs, florists, and carpenters. These are among the professions where very talented individuals with disabilities can be found. And this year, they can officially participate in the competition that takes place every 3 years in France, “Un des meilleurs ouvriers de France”. Winners will be able to receive an official diploma given by the Ministry of Education. The French association Abilympics will assist individuals who want register for the competition, and will help them overcome problems of mobility and access, and will facilitate them receiving all that they need: information, monitoring, and reimbursement for the registration. Here are the requirements for participation: a certified disability and a minimum of 23 years of age. Skill, passion, and the desire to excel will then decide who wins.