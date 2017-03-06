In France living wills saved in cloud

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.06

Organ donation and therapeutic obstinacy. But, also a financial inheritance or a will. All of the matters that the French want to put in order before passing away, can be kept in the MemoCloud. A platform that stores private documents online that will be published in the case of death or disability. In addition, seeing as these concerns often require a legal executor, the user of the service is invited to name two people that he/she wishes to entrust matters to. The cost is 40 euro a year and the space reserved is 1 GB. A solution that seems to compliment the current initiatives of the government to raise awareness about the new “end of life” Law, seeing as data from a recent survey has indicated that the French population knows little about it.