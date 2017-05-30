In France, a special clinic that cures tattoo infections

Related:

Three tips for Muslims with HIV who want to observe the Ramadan Here are some useful indications, released by the French association Sida Info Service, for Muslims with HIV who want to respect the Ramadan. 1) Ramadan can be observed only if the Muslim patient with HIV does not have any other pathology, such as diabetes and hypertension. 2) Only those who take medicine Read More.

How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer Read More.

People affected by multiple sclerosis on the increase in Italy In Italy, the number of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) is increasing. According to the latest edition of Barometer by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (AISM), published in view of the next World MS Day (May 31), the total figure is around 114,000 patients. While they were 110 thousand according Read More.

How many Italians are HIV-positive In Italy, citizens living with HIV are about 130,000. A number in continuous increase . In this country, it is reported a new infection every 2 hours. But almost 1 infected individual out of 5 is not aware of it. Unprotected sex remains the first way virus is transmitted, as Read More.

The company that focuses on cats to increase its productivity Cats welcome in the office. This is the anti-stress solution profered by the Japanese company Ferray &Co designed for employees suffering from burnout. Each of them can clock in with their beloved feline, keep him on the desk, take care of him, play with him and get him purring. All Read More.