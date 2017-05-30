In France, a special clinic that cures tattoo infections

In France, a special clinic that cures tattoo infectionsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.30
Inaugurated at the Bichat-Claude Bernard hospital in Paris, the first French medical clinic for those with or who would like a tattoo. Open one day a week, to prevent and treat complication caused by those colouring substances that 14% of the French population has chosen to inject under their screen it offers two services. The first. Detailed dermatological visits for patients that report allergies or acute inflammations caused, for example, by the type of ink used by the tattoo artist or the poor hygiene conditions in which the work was done. The second. Preventative screening and clinical exams for those who intend to have permanent symbols or letters etched on their bodies and want to be sure that they will not cause health problems.
