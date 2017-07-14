In fashion world beautiful models don’t need two real legs

In fashion world beautiful models don’t need two real legsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.14
Stacy Paris is the first model to walk down the runway who is also a double amputee, having lost both her legs. The 31-year-old British woman had had a necrotizing fascitis in 2009 after a vacation in France that ended up costing her both her legs. But Miss Paris did not give up and was able to take center stage at the Belfast Alternative Fashion Week, becoming the first ever to participate in a fashion show with two prostheses. “The world of fashion had never really been my aspiration, but today, it represents for me an opportunity to show others that even if we are different we can still have hopes of achieving anything”, she declared. Especially in the fashion sphere, the time has arrived to represent a reality that is made up of bodies that break from the diktat imposed by the fashion industry. Which is precisely why she decided to be the ambassador for the no-profit ‘Models of Diversity’.
