In England increase in young people spending Christmas alone

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.22

This year, more young people than old people will spend Christmas alone. An unexpected fact revealed by the English charity Mind. According to which, the number of 20-somethings and 30-somethings who have no one to share Christmas dinner or presents with, are twice as many as the number of elderly who will be alone. A situation of social isolation that is made worse by three factors. First of all, embarassment over having to admit a personal or professional failure in front of the family. Second. The negative effect of the social network on one’s mood during the holidays, when everyone is posting photos and happy notices to friends, relatives and boyfriends/girlfriends. Last but not least, a greater reluctance, compared with elderly individuals, to ask for help. A situation that the experts warn, can lead to even more isolation and a worrysome depressive state.