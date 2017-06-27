In Bolivia being an invalid is an uphill battle

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.27

The fight is the name of the documentary film dedicated to telling the story of disabled individuals in Bolivia fighting for the right to receive some form of government financial assistance. The film that received an award at the prestigious film festival in Sheffield (Shef Doc Fest), England, follows the story of the revolt that started last year by 12 individuals with handicaps, when they hung off a bridge from their wheel chairs, in the city of Cochabamba: asking the government for 500 bolivianos/month assistance (circa €65). Shortly thereafter, hundreds of disabled people marched for the same reason for 35 days without stopping, covering 380 km. Which separated them from the capital La Paz, where they hoped to meet the country’s President Evo Morales. The film depicts the three long months in front of the buildings occupied by power brokers. It also displayed the repression on the part of the police, who used tear gas and water hoses. In the end, they were unsuccessful in obtaining what they wanted, but last February, Morales announced the introduction of a new type of support, amounting to 250 bolivianos (circa €32) that the local administrators would distribute.