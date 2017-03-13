In America, lack of sex does more harm than globalisation

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.13

Recently come to light is the fact that America has a problem that is perhaps less threatening but not less serious than that of Trump. Americans make little or rather very little love. The land of Stars and Stripes is now the playground for an average of 51 sexual encounters every year compared to 63 in 1990. A veritable collapse in bedroom activity that according to research published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior is down to two important factors.

The first is the expansion of the single universe. A universe that as noted for some time boasts an average number of sexual encounters lower than that for couples. Here we should note that up until the 1980s this group accounted for only 34% of the population and now exceeds 41%.

The second, and most important factor, is that married couples are indulging in less sex: the 73 encounters of 1990 has now dropped to 55. Disastrous performances partially due to the now rampant habit of whiling away pre-bedtime hours on the Internet, chatting on the social network and playing video games. Alternatively, for the more traditional, time spent watching entire TV series on Netflix or likewise. All completely self-centred activities that waste away the sexual life of couples and put a lid on boiling passions.

It is not by chance that this new and negative trend is accompanied by a higher incidence of depression amongst both those in their thirties as well as those in their twenties. Jean M. Tweng, author of the above-cited research states, “Are the young unhappy because they don’t make love or don’t they make love because they are unhappy? We don’t know”. According to Pepper Schartz, sociology professor at the University of Washington, the mental health of the Millennials is the key to this unprecedented phenomenon. He states, “You need two incomes and two full-time jobs to create and maintain a family in this day and age. This means that people’s minds are taken up with worries and thoughts that tend to keep them physically distant from their partners. Not to mention the fact that parents prefer to spend their little freetime with their children rather than dedicating it to the well-being of the couple”.

Confirmation of the fact that the social network is the death toll for libido, are the figures for sexual activity amongst the over-seventies. The age group that use new technology less frequently is the only one to have recorded an increase in the average number of sexual encounters over the last thirty years: from 9.6 in 1980 to 14 in 2017.