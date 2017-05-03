In all countries kids buy first homes with help from parents

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.03

When it comes to helping your children buy a house, it’s a small world. In the UK, for example, “The Parent’s Bank” hands out a quantity of money that is comparable to the loans made by the country’s first 10 financial institutions. According to the estimations of Legal&General, a UK financial services company, for 2016, in fact, British families spent something close to € 6 billion to help their kids invest in their first homes. Even in England, then, the savings of a lifetime go to helping the Millennial generation find some stability, at least when it comes to having a roof over their heads. By helping them avoid, as much as possible, the traps set by traditional lending channels, with taxes, high interest, and several mortgages. Channels that, in any event, are not very willing to give consistent sums of money to those with precarious work situations, because of their obvious inability to provide sufficient guarantees.

