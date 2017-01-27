In a “social era” instigators come out ahead

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.01.27

Is trumpism a product of Trump, or, to the contrary, is Trump himself a product of trumpism? It might seem like a preposterous question, at first. But, only to a point. Taking a look at overlapping recent events, completely unthinkable up until a short time ago, many have started asking themselves if the cyclone that hit the West with such force that it caused even the highest political ranks to shake in their boots, is a product of a unique, amazingly charismatic personality type, like Trump. Or, if, without completely ignoring the impact that “personality” has had on history, it is more representative of the upheaval of society, that after having reached a certain critical point, gave birth to political entrepreneurs that have figured out how to cunningly and aptly take advantage of others to arrive at their desired outcomes.

A dilemma that is explained among the pages (and graphs) of the Edelman Annual Global Trust Barometer just published. That, based on a mountain of data accumulated over the course of more than 15 years, with constant, annual monitoring of the pulse of public opinion worldwide, demonstrates that:

1) distrust of relevant social groups towards institutions in general, is not a question of one country or another, but rather, a global trend. That doesn’t emerge over night in one fell swoop, with “Brexit” or election of Trump. But, has its origins in events of years past, even if for years, they went unnoticed. The truth of the matter is that, today, a diffused distrust has become, structural – or systemic, as we say. So much so, that the percentage of people interviewed in 2017 that gave government a “thumbs down”, exceeded 50%, for the first time.

2) distrust in institutions has also extended to social justice and hope for a better future. Three elements to an equation that is as simple as it is deadly: scarce credibility in the system+socio-economic insecurity +distrust in institutions = populism.

3) distrust in mainstream media and traditional information channels exceeded by far, that in institutions and government. With the result that the masses came to have more trust in “people just like them” than in the experts. Giving rise to a type of self-referential universe, that, according to the Edelman Report, puts trust in ‘ecoinformation” of people who “think just like me”. I believe in you or you believe in someone just like you. But don’t believe in them!

A situation that Trump understood all too well – the best way to make sure you will be believed is to simply instigate a mass campaign of disbelieving journalists, politicians, and technicians: the great communicator is the great instigator.