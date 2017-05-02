In a job interview ex-inmates should avoid this error

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.02

For individuals having served prison time, honesty in a job interview is always the best policy. In a recent study undertaken by the University of Michigan, reviews of 3 studies were done with regard to the means by which ex-prisoners were re-integrated into the workforce and the reasons for which they were given another chance. Data from the analysis revealed that recruiters greatly appreciate an ex-prisoner’s ability to accept responsibility for his/her past crimes. On the other hand, those who made excuses or offered justification for their behavior were not seen in a positive light. In all instances, the following seemed to apply: telling the truth appears to be the actions of a person who is really sorry for what happened in the past, and of someone who is balanced and aware of the risks of returning to prison. While, a person who tries to avoid taking responsibility for his/her actions, even after 10 or 20 years after having committed the crime, represents an untrustworthy person capable of criminal behavior in the future.