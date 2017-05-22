Important decline in blood donors in Italy

Important decline in blood donors in Italyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.22
Fall in blood donors one of the consequences of the Italian demographic decline. In 2016, the number fell to 1,688,000: a decrease of 40,000 compared to the previous year and the lowest figure since 2011. The reason for this worrying decrease is to be found in the progressive ageing of the Italian population. There are not enough volunteers amongst the young to make up for the expected decrease in the elderly. The numbers were analysed by CNS (Centro Nazionale Sangue – National Blood Centre) and communicated by the Italian Institute of Health (ISS). The only positive note was the efficiency of the so-called compensation mechanism (the regions with greater availability distribute blood to those with less) that guarantees national self-sufficiency for transfusions. The list was topped by Piedmont (32%), Veneto (16%) and Friuli-Venezia Giulia (13%).
