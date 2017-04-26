Immigration: glass half empty or half full

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.04.26

To explain why immigration is such an important card played by right-wing populists and why analysts, each convinced of their explanations, continue to haggle, without consensus, is a difficult task, but not an impossible one. Take for example, the two viewpoints on the issue represented, on one hand, by Mckinsey Global Institute (MGI) in their report “People On The Move :global migration’s impact and opportunity”, and, on the other, the results of an in-depth investigation published a few days ago by the Los Angeles Times, specifically regarding the construction industry in California, “Immigrants flooded California construction. Worker pay sank, here’s why”.

Let’s start with MGI, according to which immigration not only has an enormous added value for the overall economy (in 2015 alone, billions of dollars were divided among Usa, 2000; Germany, 550; England, 390; and Australia, 330), but is also a stimulous for technological and entrepreneurial innovation; a mecchanism for combatting the aging demographics of industrialized nations, and, here’s the best and most important of their report’s highlights: has none of the negative characteristics that are usually attributed to it. Because it does not take work away from nationals nor does it contribute to declining wages, and in the medium period, it contributes more to public coffers than it takes out. A blessing in disguise, that according to Mckinsey, if industrialized nations were able to reduce the salary gap that penalizes immigrants with respect to what locals get paid, by a mere 5/10 %, the economy would earn between 800 and1000 billion dollars.

A snapshot completely antithetical to the one provided by the Los Angeles Times. That on this issue, it should be reminded, was very visibly opposed to Trump’s extravagance and threats wielded at San Francisco, a city that he defined as a “sanctuary”, because illegal immigrants there were not able to be arrested by Federal Agents. So, what did the paper’s investigation reveal, then? Quite simply, that local workers in the building sector got supplanted by immigrants. More or less, like tractors did to horses in the agricultural sector, once upon a time. In addition: a) the wages of construction workers are 5% lower than they were 50 years ago; b) the percentage of “non natives” in the total workforce, has gone from 13% to almost 50%; c) unionized workers, once representing 100% of the total, are now represented by 1 worker in 10, having a union card. A completely different picture than the bright, sunny one painted by Mckinsey. The reality is that immigration, as a phenomenon of social-economic modernization, produces some degree of innovation and increased productivity, but with it, brings heavy costs and a myriad of problems. Thus, it seems appropriate to observe that, perhaps one should not only partake of the full half of the glass and leave the empty half to all the others.