Immigrants spending more in Italy and sending less home

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.03

New decrease in the number of money sent home from Chinese immigrants in Italy. In 2016, they sent a total of €238 million to their homeland, arriving at only 8th place in the classification of foreign nationals who reside in Italy who sent money back home. A figure that is considerably distant from their 2017 record of €2.7 billion. Influencing this down trend most of all is the decrease in cash flow going from the province of Prato and Florence: respectively -32% and -23%. These data, diffused by the Italian Fondazione Ismu, signal a trend of decreasing figures, recorded for all destinations. Last year, in fact, the sum of all remittances sent home by foreigners in Italy amounted to little more than €5 billion: -3,4% with respect to the year prior to that. A confirmation of the reverse trend that started in 2012. When there was a brisk interruption in the flow of money sent abroad, after having reached a peak of €7.4 billion in 2011.