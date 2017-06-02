Immigrants acquiring Italian citizenship are on the increase

Immigrants acquiring Italian citizenship are on the increaseby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.02
2016 was a record year as far as acquisitions of citizenship in Italy are concerned. For a total of 205,000. Over the years, the number has steadily increased, passing from 29,000 in 2005 to 66,000 in 2010 and 100,000 in 2013. From 2013 onwards, the growth has been even greater, with a total of nearly 130,000 in 2014 and reaching the peak of 178,000 in 2015. The data were disseminated by the Ismu Foundation on the occasion of the Italian Republic Day (June 2), and also report that many people who became Italian citizens in 2016, could do that for having matured the requirements of residence or naturalization: especially Albanians and Moroccans. On the other side, it should be noted that those who got citizenship after marriage significantly decreased, especially if compared to the figure in 2012 when they accounted for 1/3 of the total.
Italy leader in EU for granting citizenship to immigrants
Italy is the leader in Europe for the number of immigrants granted citizenship. In 2015, of a total of 841,246 beneficiaries of this status throughout the 28 member states, 178,000 were residents of the “Bel Paese”. Of these, 19.7% were Albanian, 18.2% Moroccan, and 8.1% Romanian. According to the recently published Eurostat report, Read More.
6 new requirements to acquire citizenship in Australia
Australia will make it more difficult to gain citizenship in a major overhaul of its migration process. Here are the 6 new requirements to acquire Australian citizenship: 1) All applicants are required to pass a stand-alone English test, involving reading, writing, listening and speaking; 2) Applicants are required to have lived in Australia Read More.
The Italian-Albanian who is challenging Pizzarotti in Parma
“Disorganized immigration policies hurt everyone”. These are the words pronounced by Gentian Alimadhi, an Albanian, ex-illegal immigrant-turned lawyer, and aspiring Mayor of Parma, an Italian city that symbolizes “chic”. As the center-left candidate in the March 5th primary, he is, in fact, the real “news’ in this Mayoral race. Q: How Read More.
Sharp increase in post-Trump victory USA emigration to Canada for love and work
Maple Match is the super-new app dedicated to Americans who are not only looking for love, but also for a Visa for living in Canada. For the tons of yankees who ran to their computers to check out Canadian immigration requirements within minutes of Trump's victory, the app seemed like Read More.
No escaping the new “Magnificent 7” for Trump
Against Trump, after the women, now the new “magnificent 7” have arrived. Not from the famous film. But those who have just won the Nobel 2016 made in USA. Who, with Bob Dylan, the last to receive the award, appear to the New York billionaire, as immigrants or sons of Read More.
Foreigners acquiring Italian citizenship on the increase
The number of persons who acquire Italian citizenship is on the increase. During 2015 they were 178,000: + 37% over the previous year. To be noted that 37% of the total was composed of people aged under 18 years. The Region with the highest number of foreigners who acquired Italian Read More.