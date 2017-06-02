Immigrants acquiring Italian citizenship are on the increase

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.02

2016 was a record year as far as acquisitions of citizenship in Italy are concerned. For a total of 205,000. Over the years, the number has steadily increased, passing from 29,000 in 2005 to 66,000 in 2010 and 100,000 in 2013. From 2013 onwards, the growth has been even greater, with a total of nearly 130,000 in 2014 and reaching the peak of 178,000 in 2015. The data were disseminated by the Ismu Foundation on the occasion of the Italian Republic Day (June 2), and also report that many people who became Italian citizens in 2016, could do that for having matured the requirements of residence or naturalization: especially Albanians and Moroccans. On the other side, it should be noted that those who got citizenship after marriage significantly decreased, especially if compared to the figure in 2012 when they accounted for 1/3 of the total.