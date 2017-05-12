Immigrant families with long-term residency in Italy can receive government financial assistance

Immigrant families with long-term residency in Italy can receive government financial assistanceby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.12
Immigrants with long-term residency in Italy have the right to receive economic assistance for minor children belonging to the nuclear family. The Supreme Court found the conduct of the National Social Security Institute (INPS) discriminatory when it denied these benefits to a family that it claimed did not fulfill citizenship requirements for Italy or any other EU country. This particular sentence allowed various associations to bring to the courts a type of class action suit against a collective discrimination based on nationality. This action is aimed at putting an end to these discriminatory practices, without requiring any party to participate in the process or to take individual legal action.
