Illnesses of the mind are not always visible, but they are real like all the others

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.15

Most people think that, unlike the body, the mind rarely suffers from illness. A false idea that stems from the taboo surrounding mental illness. A recent study from New Zealand might help overcome that social stigma. In fact, the study points out that often, many people who suffer from mental disturbances do not realize it. According to the researchers, 83% of the participants, had at one time in their lives experienced an episode of an altered state of mind, without having understood fully what was happening to them. Of those, 42% had resolved the problem in the short-term (panic attacks, light forms of depression ), while the remaining 41% declared that they solved thier problems in the long-term. But that’s not all. The results of the study indicated that a large-scale prevention program could be very effective, especially if more attention was given to monitoring the mental health of individuals in the age range 11 – 38, the segment of the population most at risk.