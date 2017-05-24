Illegal immigrants in America that would not have been expected

Illegal immigrants in America that would not have been expectedby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.24
Not only Mexicans, but also many Canadians are illegal immigrants in America. The news is equally surprising and authoritative, coming directly from the American Department of National Security. Armed with the data, it has studied a relatively unknown category of illegal citizens, those who enter the country legally, more often than not with a tourist visa, then remain in America with expired documents. Of these, it is estimated that of around 630,000, the majority at more than 120,000, come from Canada. As this is only the second time that the American Government has published this type of data, it is difficult to identify any trends. However, they do reveal a flaw in the American immigration system. A system that overly focused on illegal immigration from the South has lost sight of those who arrive legally from the North but remain after the time limits of tourist visas or residency permits, becoming illegal citizens.
