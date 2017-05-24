Illegal immigrants in America that would not have been expected

Related:

Super American expert defends the EU-Turkey refugee agreement The EU-Turkey agreement is a reference model to deal with the refugee crisis. Michael S. Teitelbaum, Foreign Affairs columnist, Harvard Law School researcher, and Vice-President of the parliamentary commission for USA immigration reform is convinced of this. Q. Could you please explain why, in your opinion, the UE-Turkey agreement regarding immigration, or Read More.

The State should not delegate immigration policy to NGOs The Senate Defence Commission has unanimously approved and presented yesterday the results of fact-finding research concerning the emergency operations of NGOs in the Mediterranean. We asked Professor Marco Lombardi of the Università Cattolica of Milan for his opinion. Question: What do you think about the conclusions of the Senate Defence Read More.

Human traffickers are not the only ones who benefit from illegal immigration Clandestinity is one of the major injustices of immigration. For those who get rich from it, who take advantage of it, and most of all, for those who punish it. It is a sum zero phenomenon. Rewarding some and condemning others. It gives to one that which it robs from Read More.

Human traffickers betting on Bangladesh market left Syrians stranded at home The fact that immigrants from Bangladesh represent the highest number of illegal immigrants in Italy, describes better than any words, the enormous dimension of the immigration phenomenon unfolding in the waters of the Mediterranean. According to a journalistic account published in the British newspaper, The Independent, in fact, of the Read More.

Regarding rescue missions NGOs continue to not offer any answers This is yet another contribution to West’s ongoing investigative report called No Mare Vostrum (Not Your Sea*), on rescue missions of immigrants in the Mediterranean Sea. After Moas, now it’s Sos Mediterranée’s turn. They represent not one, but three different associations: an Italian one with headquarters in Palermo, a German one Read More.