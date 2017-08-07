IIncrease in the number of young Italians starting their own business

Related:

Interpreters among professionals most difficult to find in Italy Interpreters and translators are among the most difficult professionals to find in the Italian marketplace. In fact, Italian companies claim they are impossible to find in 7 cases out of 10. Not as difficult, but nevertheless requiring quite an effort, are electronic engineers (58.7%) industrial engineers (50.2%) as well as Read More.

Almost all Italian students end up passing Maturity exam In Italy, this year, like last year, very few students failed the Maturity exam, the national exam given to all high-school students in their senior year (5th year). Only 0.5% of all students failed. There is another type of national exam given to junior-high school students, and here too, only Read More.

Smartphones could be admitted in Italian schools Cell phones could soon be admitted again in Italian schools. Perhaps not everyone knows that, at the moment in Italy, there is a ban on the use of all electronic devices during the lesson. A rule introduced in 2007, which the Minister of Education found approved "at a time too Read More.

Italian university students might be able to retire earlier someday It appears that #RiscattaLaurea (RedeemingDegree)is receiving attention from Italy’s current government. In fact, the country’s Undersecretary of Economics, Pier Paolo Beretta has granted interviews in the national press and on his formal website to discuss the battle that he has been waging since April of this year. The issue is whether students will Read More.

In Trump’s America corporal punishment at school makes come-back With the new school year approaching, three Texas schools have decided to reintroduce corporal punishment for undisciplined students. Which means that teachers in the Three Rivers Schools District will be able to dust off their old wooden rulers, and get them ready for cracking the knuckles of elementary, middle, and Read More.