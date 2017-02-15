If you need a caretaker just call the hot-line

This regional program that responds to the need of citizens who desire home-based assistance for a family member who is not self-sufficient, is unequaled elsewhere in Italy. The simple and efficient program will be enable calls to a hot-line to reserve a qualified professional that can assist a grandparent or parent in need, in the comfort of their own home. The professional assigned to the family will be identified, interviewed and hired by the hot-line management, all with the support of public funds. Already during its experimental phase, in the first 12 months, 3,700 telephone calls were received, resulting in 6,200 home visits, with 5,000 jobs actually contracted, at €300 each. A total revenue was recorded at €1.5 million.