If you have an autistic child here is where you can eat dinner out

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.09

Eating out for parents with autism can be a stressful and uncomfortable experience. It can be embarrassing for moms and dads to combat the stares of others when their child starts to scream, make noise, or engage in anti-social behavior. That is what inspired the initiative Autism Eats. An organization that is now present in as many as 11 states in the USA, that organizes dinnersad hoc, by reserving private rooms in restaurants or entire restaurants altogether. Where the food is served in buffet style to avoid long waits that can annoy children with autism. And the music as well as the lighting are created for those with certain sensorial problems. These evenings can go smoothly for parents, who are delighted not to have to make excuses or feel out of place with others eating around them. To the contrary. They can relax, enjoy some good food and socialization with the family, with whom they can share, not only challenges, but also some pleasure.