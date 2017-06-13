If you don’t know about Asperger’s read my story

by Angelica Basile - 2017.06.13

What does it mean to grow up with Asperger’s? Nathan McConnell, 33-year-old American man answered this question with his comic book. He chose this original way of telling about his experience as a child and then as a man with this syndrome. Though having been diagnosed as a small child, his parents had underestimated the disturbance. The fact is that he was plagued with a tormented adolescence in which he could not understand why he seemed to be the favorite target of all the bullies in his area. Insults and loneliness followed, and he was able to overcome these only as in adulthood. “When my mother – explains Nathan – “reminded me of the diagnosis that I had been given as a small kid, I began looking at all of my past experiences through a different lens: all of those years of frustration finally made sense”. Over these past 3 years, he has created hundreds of sketches, gotten married, is expecting a child, and left his job as a Samsung Rep, for full-time employment in the world of Comics.