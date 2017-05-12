If you are bad in grammar you won’t be good in math

If you are bad in grammar you won’t be good in mathby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.12
Knowing grammar well is a key to doing well in math too. Because a good command of language also facilitates the understanding of complicated scientific text, that is similar to math problems. At least this is what emerged from a three-year French study undertaken by the French federation of research,TEPP. That involved two groups of university students in economy at schools in Paris-Est-Marne la Vallée and Lille1. At The first students were asked to improve their knowledge of orthography and syntax, by using a specially created online platform. The other group was told that they could do the same, but were not encouraged or stimulated to do so. Results indicated that the first group did better on exams than the second. Not exactly great news for future mathematicians and scientists, who were convinced that they didn’t need to be concerned much with boring Humanistic subjects such as foreign language and literature.
