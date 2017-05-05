If the Left jumps ship in France Le Pen will win

If the Left jumps ship in France Le Pen will winby Guido Bolaffi - 2017.05.05
In the crucial ballot for the French presidency this Sunday, between centrist Emmanuel Macron and the National Front’s Marine Le Pen, there is an old, underlying, and dangerous element of which few have turned their attention, but which, nevertheless, could make the difference in the election: the suicidal instinct of the Left. Seeing as the leader maximo of French dissidence Jean-Luc Mélenchon thought long and hard before declaring that he would give any indication of his vote, supporting this decision with an explanation that the cold, middle-class, pro-Europe Macron was an enemy of the popular classes as much as La Pen. A statement that could give rise to many voters’ decisions to abandon the ballot box. And a fact that could give an unexpected, but decisive boost to the National Front.
An error that brings to mind, despite the difference in contexts, that which occurred in Europe in 1930’s with Communists of Comintern. Who, in the face of rising Fascism, decided to attack, rather than join forces with, the reformist movement of the Socialist party: with a sentence of excommunication that was brought to the fore in many history books: “from the Right of the proletariat you have become the Left of the middle-class”. A choice by the gauche proletarienne, that would allow many militants to continue to feel “pure and steadfast” but, consequently, would favor their worst enemy. A truly serious problem. For example, after this declaration of the big boss, Mélenchon, what will become of the super-Le Penn supporters of Nantes-la-Ville who in the first round, unexpectedly gave the victory to the rebellious Left, with a 7-point lead over Marine’s party? Or where in many popular neighborhoods, to use the words of Le Monde “Mélanchon a raflé la mise au premier tour et Macron est souvent mal perçu”? (Mélanchon won the first round but where Macron is often misunderstood). But that is not enough. Seeing as on the Right, despite there have been neither defection nor desistance, it is quite possible that in addition to the votes from the first round that Conservative Nicolas Dupont-Aignant was able to garner, the débâcle of Fillon could push a significant piece of the Repubblican establishment electorate to embrace Le Pen.
In any event, differently than what many seem to claim as a given, while we see a Macron victory as auspicious, we see it as hanging by a thread. The only hope is that after the not so brilliant result of Brexit, and the inconclusive first 100 days of Trump, those across the Alps, will take stock of the situation. And decide to save themselves the cost of what Giuseppe Berta magnificently defined as the ”political economics of nostalgia” .
A hi-tech solution for locating individuals with Alzheimer’s in JapanAn ultra-tech device that helps Japanese citizens find an individual with Alzheimer’s who is lost somewhere in the city. The device has been tested with success in the city of Kitakyushu. Service company ALSOK developed the product, Mimamori Tag, that is different from the uncomfortably large bracelets or GPS Read More...
A special rehabilitation network for visually impaired childrenIn Italy, the first social network for the improved rehabilitation of visually impaired children has been launched. Sharehab is an online platform in which parents and healthcare/educational professionals can share apps. digital resources, reviews and information that can facilitate the re-education of little ones with visual deficits. From software to Read More...
New prenatal test for Down’s Syndrome screeningIn Paris, initial experimentation will begin on the use of the special DNA test aimed at substituting amniocentesis for the diagnosis of Down’s Syndrome. The Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) – a university hospital associated with the French capital – will, in fact, offer pregnant women the opportunity to choose Read More...
Roman students help inmates earn a college degreeEach week in Roman prisons, Rebibbia and Regina Coeli, groups of students arrive to help inmates study university subjects. They act as tutors and assist them in preparing for exams. With surprising results. The initiative called “Diritti in carcere” (Rights in Prison) was launched by one of Rome’s principle universities, Read More...
U.S.A. kids pay the price for the zealous passion for firearmsWhile there is an ongoing debate in Italy about the legal right to self-defense, shocking data from the U.S. document the number of kids that end up in the hospital after having been accidentally shot at home. An average of 16 minors a day, the majority Black or Hispanic males Read More...
Historic decrease in the number of obese Italian kidsHistoric decrease in the number of obese children in Italy. From 12% in 2008 to 9.3% in 2016: -22.5%. The same is true for kids who are overweight, with a decrease of 8% in the same period. Overall, the percentage of young Italians with weight problems that are somewhat serious, Read More...