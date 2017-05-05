If the Left jumps ship in France Le Pen will win

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.05.05

In the crucial ballot for the French presidency this Sunday, between centrist Emmanuel Macron and the National Front’s Marine Le Pen, there is an old, underlying, and dangerous element of which few have turned their attention, but which, nevertheless, could make the difference in the election: the suicidal instinct of the Left. Seeing as the leader maximo of French dissidence Jean-Luc Mélenchon thought long and hard before declaring that he would give any indication of his vote, supporting this decision with an explanation that the cold, middle-class, pro-Europe Macron was an enemy of the popular classes as much as La Pen. A statement that could give rise to many voters’ decisions to abandon the ballot box. And a fact that could give an unexpected, but decisive boost to the National Front.

An error that brings to mind, despite the difference in contexts, that which occurred in Europe in 1930’s with Communists of Comintern. Who, in the face of rising Fascism, decided to attack, rather than join forces with, the reformist movement of the Socialist party: with a sentence of excommunication that was brought to the fore in many history books: “from the Right of the proletariat you have become the Left of the middle-class”. A choice by the gauche proletarienne, that would allow many militants to continue to feel “pure and steadfast” but, consequently, would favor their worst enemy. A truly serious problem. For example, after this declaration of the big boss, Mélenchon, what will become of the super-Le Penn supporters of Nantes-la-Ville who in the first round, unexpectedly gave the victory to the rebellious Left, with a 7-point lead over Marine’s party? Or where in many popular neighborhoods, to use the words of Le Monde “Mélanchon a raflé la mise au premier tour et Macron est souvent mal perçu”? (Mélanchon won the first round but where Macron is often misunderstood). But that is not enough. Seeing as on the Right, despite there have been neither defection nor desistance, it is quite possible that in addition to the votes from the first round that Conservative Nicolas Dupont-Aignant was able to garner, the débâcle of Fillon could push a significant piece of the Repubblican establishment electorate to embrace Le Pen.

In any event, differently than what many seem to claim as a given, while we see a Macron victory as auspicious, we see it as hanging by a thread. The only hope is that after the not so brilliant result of Brexit, and the inconclusive first 100 days of Trump, those across the Alps, will take stock of the situation. And decide to save themselves the cost of what Giuseppe Berta magnificently defined as the ”political economics of nostalgia” .