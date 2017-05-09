If he has a college degree and a low salary she wins bingo

If he has a college degree and a low salary she wins bingoby Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.05.09
Men with higher levels of education are those who participate more in domestic chores and with raising the kids. At least, that is what a recent study on maternity and professional life, undertaken by the prestigious Spanish business school IESE, has revealed. As high a percentage as 74%, declared being victim of micro-male discrimination, or rather, a lack of collaboration with tasks considered “feminine”. However, women with partners who had university degrees tended to complain less. In fact, the higher the degree, the more time dedicated to house and kids. But, men who earned more than 4,000€ tended to forget about practical chores around the house and were more interested in just playing with the kids. The study, undertaken in collaboration with Laboratorios Ordesa, involved 7,804 women and 670 men. It reconfirmed the historical lack of equality when it comes to balancing parenthood and careers, where 53% of the women claimed that maternity had prevented them from continuing their professional development. And 35% stated that they had given up the idea of having more children or dedicating themselves more to the family. With 20% having decided to forgo having children altogether, in order to pursue a career.
Pro-vaccine campaign with sexy nurses not appreciatedSexy nurses in mini-skirts next to super respectable doctors, mostly men, with white coats and stethoscopes. This praiseworthy awareness campaign, launched by the Spanish Health Ministry, in the form of a Youtube video, aimed at informing healthcare operators about vaccines, caused a lot of indignation among Spanish nurses. “A totally anachronistic, Read More...
Fitness center craze that resembles Indian reservationsAcross Europe “women-only” health clubs are popping up. Where, women of all ages and body types can sweat in super-short shorts or super-adherent body suits, and can weigh themselves or take saunas, far from the indiscrete stares of men. Privacy, above all, is at the center of the successful marketing Read More...
The new vestals of the International Olympic CommitteeGreater female representation in the International Olympic Committee. Thirty-eight percent of the IOC is now made up of women: an increase of seventy percent compared to the figure in 2013. The findings reflect a real turnaround in a traditionally masculine field. Even if there is still a long way to go Read More...
Girls and women under-represented in ICTAbout 1.4 million people were studying Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the European Union (EU) in 2015. Girls were largely in a minority, accounting for only 17% of all ICT students. Across the EU Member States, their share ranged from less than 10% in Netherlands (6%), Luxembourg (8%) and Read More...
How Susanna became the first woman Mayor in the USExactly 130 years ago the first female mayor of the US was elected. We’re talking about Susanna Madora Salter, who became first citizen of the town of Argonia, in Kansas, in April, 4, 1887, just weeks after Kansas women had gained the right to vote in city elections. Nominated on Read More...
Some businesses offer more women than men contracts with full benefitsIn Italy, some businesses prefer to offer women, rather than men, full time contracts with benefits. At least that is what has emerged in a report by the country’s national confederation of small and medium sized businesses (CNA). After having analyzed a sample of 20,500 micro and small businesses in various sectors, Read More...