If he has a college degree and a low salary she wins bingo

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.05.09

Men with higher levels of education are those who participate more in domestic chores and with raising the kids. At least, that is what a recent study on maternity and professional life, undertaken by the prestigious Spanish business school IESE, has revealed. As high a percentage as 74%, declared being victim of micro-male discrimination, or rather, a lack of collaboration with tasks considered “feminine”. However, women with partners who had university degrees tended to complain less. In fact, the higher the degree, the more time dedicated to house and kids. But, men who earned more than 4,000€ tended to forget about practical chores around the house and were more interested in just playing with the kids. The study, undertaken in collaboration with Laboratorios Ordesa, involved 7,804 women and 670 men. It reconfirmed the historical lack of equality when it comes to balancing parenthood and careers, where 53% of the women claimed that maternity had prevented them from continuing their professional development. And 35% stated that they had given up the idea of having more children or dedicating themselves more to the family. With 20% having decided to forgo having children altogether, in order to pursue a career.