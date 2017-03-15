If data on water are true, Trump’s victory is inexplicable

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.15

Year 2016 will be remembered as the year of water’s revenge on Coke. Yes, it is so, because during the whole year, Americans have bought more bottles of water that cans of Coke. A truth highlighted in the latest statistics released by Beverage Marketing Corp, according to which Americans, in 2016, drank “only” 38.5 gallons of soft drinks compared to 39.3 of mineral and fizzy water. The phenomenon - explain authors – can be related to growing tendency, in Western world, in healthier diets. This has led more and more Americans to refuse sugary beverages because they cause obesity and diabetes. But the habit to consume them – authors let know – is far from being completely eradicated.