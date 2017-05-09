If babies play with tablets talking will be delayed

If babies play with tablets talking will be delayedby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.09
The more babies get used to playing with tablets and Smartphones, the more delayed their first words will be. This recent alarm was launched by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Who conducted a recent study that looked at a sample of babies one and a half years old, which revealed that each half-hour spent playing obsessively with these new technological instruments, corresponded to an increase of 50% in the delay of their pronouncing their first words. In fact, while the association between language acquisition and new technology is still undefined, it needs to be explored further. Parents need to be aware of possible consequences of inappropriate use of high-tech tablets and devices with their children.
