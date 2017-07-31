If anaesthesia is among the causes of Alzheimer’s

Related:

Free pizza for all elderly citizens living alone Pizza for everyone. In Bagno a Ripoli, near Florence, the local administration and the Red Cross created a project that provides free pizza door-to-door for the elderly. The target are old people who social services are already following. The idea to assist this population (primarly those who are alone) in Read More.

Notaries whose clients have Alzheimer’s need to consider many issues French notaries are increasingly concerned about working with clients who have dementia or Alzheimer’s. They are worried that these individuals’ decision making capabilities might be compromised by their illness. At least this is the position expressed in a recent report prepared by the French association, Fondation Médéric Alzheimer and the National Read More.

Not even gymnastics can prevent Alzheimer’s Physical activity does not protect against Alzheimer’s. Previous studies have attempted to prove the positive association between sports and Alzheimer’s risk. However, a recently published study by a French research institute, INSERM, challenges this long held claim. The researchers monitored the lifestyle of a large sample of individuals between the ages Read More.

Opera finds new audience in care homes Improving the lives of residents in care homes through the Opera. This is the goal pursued in England by the Six Characters project. An initiative that has led to dozens of care homes, dementia units, community day centres and hospices, performers shows which includes opera favourites such as Rigoletto and Read More.

10 recommendations to prevent Alzheimer’s A third of Alzheimer’s cases could be avoided if people had correct life habits. A truth unveiled by The Lancet International Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care in a report presented today at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2017 (AAIC 2017) in London. From the document, 10 useful recommendations Read More.