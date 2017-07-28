Identikit of women murdered in the United States

Related:

Men and women suffer equally after sexual abuse Male victims of sexual violence suffer in the same way that women do. A study at Florida Atlantic University dispels the myth that the so-called stronger sex reacts better or in a more aggressive way to this kind of abuse. Based on an analysis of a large sample of individuals Read More.

It is considered maltreatment in the family even when you don’t live under the same roof In Italy, the crime of maltreatment in the family can also apply to a de facto couple with children. That is also if the abuse occurred when the two were no longer living under the same roof. This was the ruling of the Court of Cassation, in pointing out that Read More.

In Italy Public defenders supplied for all victims of stalking In Italy, all victims of stalking have the right to a public defender, regardless of their income. The same is true for victims of domestic abuse, female genital mutilation, or sexual violence. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a woman who had been denied the right to a hearing Read More.

Sentence against Italy for not having avoided another act of domestic violence A sentence without precedence. The European Court of Human Rights, has, in fact, condemned Italy for not having acted in time, to prevent yet another of many cases of domestic violence against a woman by her husband: despite the numerous complaints that had been filed. In this specific case, in Read More.

Don’t let your indifference make you an accomplice to child abuse The invisible drama is a reality that people prefer to not face. Every year, in France, tens of children die at the hands of their parents. Since January of this year, already in February of 2017, there were nine cases. With the hope of breaking the silence and the reluctance Read More.