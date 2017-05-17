I love you but don’t want to marry you

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.17

After divorce, they don’t give up on love, but they are more cautious. We are talking specifically about those 50-somethings that, after having failed with “the first real soul mate”, when they find the second “one and only”, prefer living together instead of walking down the aisle. A choice that between 2007 – 2016 involved 4 and a half million middle-aged Americans.

A behavior that, according to the researchers at Pew Research Center, is due to three factors.

The first: a change in one’s perspective about relationships that happens over the years, especially after having been burned in the past. Demonstrated by the fact, for example, that 55% of couples who live together in the 50-60 age range, has at least one divorce behind him/her. Just the idea of having to go through another court case and wait for the judge to decide alimony amounts to pay or be paid, our older couples, despite being in love, are thinking about everything but getting married again. For them, “the idea of getting married is replaced by what counts most, personal happiness “. A new relationship later in life inexorably brings with it a form of disenchantment.

The second: a lower level of involvement that living together guarantees, differently than marriage. United by economic convenience. Given that living together enables sharing expenses. This one is particularly appealing to baby boomers who, more than any other generation before them, have accumulated old mortgages and debts from loans taken out to fund their children’s university education. But, it is important to keep in mind that the American legal system allows a partner who is living with someone, to not be responsible for the other partner’s economic shortcomings, which is not the case for spouses. Therefore, it seems that cohabitating has a lot of “pros” and few “cons”, especially from an economic viewpoint.

The third: statistically, couples who live together have less problems with getting children from previous relationships to accept the new union. Children tend to tolerate the fact that a mom or dad has a new “partner” as opposed to a new husband or wife.

And so it seems, this modern fairy tale may be less romantic and more pragmatic, but “living happily ever after” still applies. Only this time, there is no ring on anyone’s finger.