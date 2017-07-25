Hypochondriacs live longer but not better

Hypochondriacs live longer but not betterby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.25
Good news for hypochondriacs: they have a life expectancy longer than that of the normal population. This conclusion has just been published in Psychological Science as a result of a study that looked at a half a million English individuals between the ages of 37 – 73. The study sheds light on a particular aspect of constantly being preoccupied with the possibility of getting sick, that has not been seen before: these people tend to make healthier choices in their day-to-day lives, due to their constantly asking medical advice. And, of course, their on-going visits to hospitals and out-patient clinics to check on every conceivable symptom, in the event that these are not the fruit of their imagination, means they have a higher probability of receiving an earlier diagnosis than others for a real pathology. Thus, they can start therapies earlier, and, therefore, decrease their risk of death. No doubt, say the experts, that this behavior denotes a person who is self-centered. But, all things considered, their obsession with their health actually earns them more years of life.
