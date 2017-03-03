Humanoid robots could be covered in real skin to grow tissue

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.03

Humanoid robots of the future could be covered in real skin, muscle and tendons to grow tissue grafts for the injured and elderly. The idea of a robot covered in human skin, muscles and tendons, might sound like the main character of the latest horror film. But researchers from the University of Oxford have predicted that the gruesome bots could soon be used in medicine. The researchers pointed to existing robots, including the Eccerobot, a plastic machine with ‘human’ bones, tendons and skin, to explain how future bots will grow real tissue. Robots built in our own likeness will be able to provide a better foundation for tissue grafts than those found in ordinary laboratory conditions. “With their structures activated by artificial muscles, musculoskeletal humanoids have the ability to mimic more accurately the multiple degrees of freedom and the normal range of forces observed in human joints,” the researchers wrote in their research paper.