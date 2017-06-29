Human traffickers take advantage of the EU’s silence

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.06.29

The boom in the number of immigrants arriving on Italy’s shores over the last 4 days (10,500) seems like yet another challenge to the EU’s impotence launched by the human traffickers. Upon seeing the EU Council’s inaction last week, they must have asked themselves: why don’t we take advantage of the situation? Without obstacles, and without fear of punishment, they continue to organize thousands of departures from Libyan shores towards Italy (already 70,000 since only the beginning of the year: +26% compared to the same period in 2016.).

The truth is that for them, the Spanish route is closed (Madrid’s “Marocco-dam” has served well to curb the arrivals from sub-Saharian Africa), as is the Greek route (Athens, thanks to an EU-Turkey agreement signed in 2016 can be sure that the hated Istanbul will play a role in blocking the flows arriving from the battered Middle East), and, thus, Italy remains the only useful alternative for arriving at the Old Continent by sea.

With this scenario, it becomes clear how false and indefensible the refrain about the impossibility to manage or stop migratory flows is. Let’s be clear about it. Rome, unlike Athens and Madrid, is under attack, not due to some ill-fated destiny, but because of two precise political reasons.

The first: the political divisions that paralyze Brussels and penalize Italy. Proven by the imperious pressure put on the EU from Germany, worried about the escalation of arrivals in 2015 from the Balkan route (more than 1 million), who then responded with a costly halt (6 billion euro) but nevertheless effective, thanks to an agreement with Turkey. Exactly what should take place, but which has not, with the Mediterranean route, by negotiating a similar type of agreement with the culprit from which all of ongoing caravans to Italy depart: North Africa.

The second: the pressure from an active, transversal, and multi-layered, internal pro-immigration lobby, for better or for worse, embodied in the Ngo rescue vessels ever-present in what Italy has termed “Mare Nostrum”(Our Sea). A political-cultural galaxy that defends borders while showing allegiance, above all, to the open door policy. Always, without question. Paving the way for human traffickers. To the point that Lampedusa, as the newly elected mayor, Salvatore Martello, quickly pointed out, has already for months now seen the old, broken-down make-shift boats overflowing with immigrants, all but disappear. Because they have been replaced by the much more modern volunteer rescue ships, outfitted with super drones, that, with their incessant pace, act as perfect ferryboats from Libya to Italy.

This is a snapshot of the situation for now. We can only hope that those whose task it is to find a solution will do so.