by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.05.09
Human traffickers beting on Bangladesh market left Syrians stranded at home
The fact that immigrants from Bangladesh represent the highest number of illegal immigrants in Italy, describes better than any words, the enormous dimension of the immigration phenomenon unfolding in the waters of the Mediterranean. According to a journalistic account published in the British newspaper, The Independent, in fact, of the record amount of 40,000 immigrants that arrived on Italy’s shores since the beginning of 2017, the majority is from Bangladesh.

What’s even more interesting is that looking at a few months in 2016, when only 1 had arrived from that nation, during those same months today, the number totaled 2,800. To explain why so many have left a poor country, not at war, are the immigrants themselves. Who crossed two continents and risked their lives, first in Libya, and then in the open sea, simply because they had decided to accept the new offer from the human traffickers. Who, fearing that their business might dry up, took it upon themselves to broaden their horizons and open new markets. By offering all-inclusive packages to “Destination Europe”, not to their “traditional” African clients, but to the new entries from Asia. With an average cost of $10,000 dollars, it’s possible to leave from the Bangladesh capital of Dacca, cross Dubai or Turkey, and stop in Libya before embarking for Italy.

It seems, then, that the strip of sea that divides Sicily from the African continent has become a type of international channel for the flow of illegal immigration. And, within this context, the individuals participating in the rescue missions of the NGOs are honorable and to be heralded. But, there is a certain irony in the fact that these same individuals, involuntarily, have now become accomplices to organized crime.

