Human traffickers are not the only ones who benefit from illegal immigration

Human traffickers are not the only ones who benefit from illegal immigrationby Guido Bolaffi - 2017.05.15
Clandestinity is one of the major injustices of immigration. For those who get rich from it, who take advantage of it, and most of all, for those who punish it. It is a sum zero phenomenon. Rewarding some and condemning others. It gives to one that which it robs from another. A reality that is perhaps difficult to accept, but one that needs to be faced, if it is to rise above the ideological stalemate between those who justify it by tolerating it, and those who demonize it in order to build walls and close-off borders. To pick up where American scholar David North left off years ago, let’s look at who really benefits from illegal immigration: in addition to the human traffickers, themselves, there are actually at least three social groups who come into play, but who are not often mentioned:
The first, the authorities, often corrupt, from the countries of origin. Who, in addition to receiving “gifts” from the passengers, benefit from the money sent back home by the ex-patriots, that more often than not, comes from the obscure meanders of “informal” finance.
The second, unscrupulous business people, in the host country. Who, thanks to their exploitation of the clandestine foreigners, are able to destroy the competitors on the market who follow the rules of the marketplace, upholding legal work contracts and workplace standards.
The third group, on the other hand, is the prerogative of those immigrants, who due to economic resources and “street smarts”, compared to the others, are able, even at risk of their own lives, to move to the front of the line, ahead of all the others. Fulfilling a dream that is denied to those who arrived along with them.
Now that we have spelled out the winners in the illegal immigration scenario, let’s turn our attention to those who are the losers. Starting with the first two, who it would be safe to say, are the offshoots by default, of the winners mentioned above:
1) national business owners who are honest, and who, compared to the unscrupulous bunch, are penalized, because they refuse to exploit the benefits of the black market, or to not pay rightful wages or the taxes owed;
2) the overwhelming majority of potential emigrants in most poor areas of the world. Who, due to not being in possession of the necessary economic resources for the “all-included” black market boat ride, are forced to get in line with the rest of the masses, hoping for their turn;
3) in the galaxy of losers, we find, last but not least, those who have been totally off the radar, up until this point: the taxpayers in the host country. Whose taxes finance the services, regardless of how many or few, that are used and consumed, without any counterpart, by the clandestine immigrants. End of story.
