Human-pig embro demonstrates promising future for transplants

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.01.30

For the first time in the history of medical science, a pig-human hybrid has been created. Scientists at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, successfully created an embryo by combining two species that are, very far from one another, biologically speaking. This opens the way for growing human organs in other animals, that will be used in human transplants. The researchers see this as the first concrete step towards generating human organs such as hearts, kidneys, livers, from scratch. The embryos will be given 28 days to develop (the first trimester of a pig pregnancy), during which scientists will evaluate the evolution of the embryo. “This is a first important step - commented Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, who directed the study – the objective is to develop functional tissue within these organs that is able to be transplanted”. The California team is confident that this could be a possible approach for incubation of human organs and testing the efficacy and safety of new pharmacological therapies. The study, published in the scientific journal Cell, has been considered a true milestone in scientific medical research.